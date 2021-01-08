Mexico reports 13,734 new coronavirus cases, 1,044 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 13,734 new coronavirus cases and 1,044 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,493,569 infections and 131,031 deaths.

It was one of the highest numbers for daily new cases.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

