Odisha conducts second COVID-19 vaccine dry run

The Odisha government onFriday conducted the second COVID-19 vaccine dry run in allthe districts and municipal corporation areas in the state, anofficial said.

The drive was conducted at 110 locations in primaryhealth centres, community health centres, state-run medicalcolleges and 11 private hospitals.

Twenty-five health personnel were administered withthe dummy vaccine in each location, he said.

The first vaccine dry run was carried out at 31locations in the state on January 2.

