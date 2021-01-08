3 deaths, 281 fresh coronavirus cases in Haryana

Three more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Friday as 281 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 2,64,442, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 2,943 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, it said. On Friday, one death each was reported from Faridabad, Jhajjar and Jind districts. Gurgaon reported the maximum 63 infections followed by 48 in Faridabad, the bulletin said. Currently, the state has 2,501 active cases while 2,58,998 patients have so far been discharged after treatment, with the recovery rate hovering around 97.94 per cent.

