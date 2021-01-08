Maha: Doctors at govt hospitals warn of token strike

Medical officers including doctorsin 18 state-run hospitals in Maharashtra said on Friday thatthey would go on a one-day token strike on January 11 if theydid not get salary hike as per the 7th pay commission.

The government had assured that the 7th paycommission's recommendation will be implemented but did notfulfill the promise, a doctor from a state-run hospital heresaid.

Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of J J Hospital here,however, warned in a letter on Friday that doctors will faceaction under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline andAppeal) Rules, 1979 as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897if they took part in the protest.

Doctors should not resort to agitation amid thecoronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that no leave will begranted till January 11.

