Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines

Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the PhilippinesReuters | Manila | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:41 IST
Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute has applied to the Philippine health regulator for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said late Friday.
Gamaleya's emergency use application is the third the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has received after Pfizer and AstraZeneca both made similar applications.
