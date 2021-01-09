Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:22 IST
NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border
NGO Life Care Foundation set up a four-bedded hospital at Singhu border [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.

Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjab's Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour emergency hospital which is equipped with ECG machines, catheters, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. "From November 13, we started medicine service at Singhu border but we never expected this protest to stretch and so to cater to the need of the farmers. We started blood test and sugar test facilities where we took sample test of old farmers who were having prior ailments," Avatar Singh from Dera Bassi in Punjab, the person who started this initiative told ANI here.

"Earlier, many patients were taken to Sonipat which made it difficult for farmers so we decided to arrange one mini-hospital which is waterproof," he added. Singh plans to expand the facility in the next couple of days by increasing the bed count from four to eight.

The mini-hospital has four pharmacists hailing from Punjab and three doctors who are providing their services round the clock at the Singhu border. Talking about the incoming patients, Dr Ranjeet Singh from Punjab's Hoshiarpur said, "We are treating all the medical emergencies like gastrointestinal cases, chest infection cases, cardiology-related ailments as well. Those patients who can be stabilised are kept here but if their condition is serious then we refer them to the higher institute."

Ranjeet further added that he is a doctor by profession but his roots lie in agriculture as his father is also a farmer. "I used to see videos about the protest and realised that not many doctors are here at the site and after that, I planned to come to Singhu. By profession, I am a doctor but my roots lie in agriculture as my father is also a farmer. There was a pain when I saw the condition. As we know, doctor's duty is to do service so we are doing our best," Ranjeet said.

The distance of the nearest hospital from the Singhu border is two-three kilometres and it takes 25-30 minutes to reach there due to traffic and unconditioned ways. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021