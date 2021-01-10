Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deaths

Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deathsReuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 02:40 IST
Brazil recorded 62,290 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,171 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has surpassed 200,000, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
