Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deaths

Brazil recorded 62,290 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,171 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has surpassed 200,000, according to ministry data.

