Mexico hits daily COVID-19 record with 16,105 new cases - health ministry

Mexico on Saturday reported a record 16,105 new confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 1,135 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total tally to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths.

The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

