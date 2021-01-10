Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK needs ‘long term plan focused on reducing transmission: Indian-origin epidemiologist

PTI | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:16 IST
UK needs ‘long term plan focused on reducing transmission: Indian-origin epidemiologist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government, battling a new deadly coronavirus variant, needs a long term plan focused on reducing transmission to avoid future lockdowns, an Indian-origin scientist said on Sunday.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist from Queen Mary University, said although vaccines were "critical", even once the top four priority groups are vaccinated there will still be many more vulnerable groups who will not have received a vaccine by mid-February.

"It's really worrying this rhetoric that vaccines are this end point that will allow us to open up society when the majority of people will not be protected from infection," she told the BBC.

"We need a long term plan so that once restrictions are eased we don't end up exactly in the situation [of] needing yet another lockdown." She added that this included an effective test-and-trace system and quarantine measures at borders.

The UK has recorded more than 3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 80,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The country reported 1,325 coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday -- its highest ever daily increase in deaths.

Health officials faced a deadly start to 2021 as the new coronavirus variant, first detected in the UK, has spread fast across the nation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a ''major incident'' on Friday, warning that hospitals in the country's capital were close to being overrun.

Scientists think the new variant of the disease is more "transmissible", possibly because each infected individual produces more of the actual virus – sometimes referred to as the viral load.

Meanwhile, the UK government has announced that regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will be made available across England this week.

The London borough of Bexley sits on the border of London and Kent - which have both been hard hit by the new variant - and is one of the areas which will be involved in the programme.

The borough's director of public health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, said the use of rapid tests was a useful tool to enable quick detection of cases in order to break the chain of transmission.

However, he said it was ''not a solution in itself'' and had to be combined with other measures such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Ghosh told BBC Radio 4 that there had been strong demand for asymptomatic testing in Bexley, with all the slots available this week already booked up.

The number of infections recorded in the UK has now been above the 50,000-mark for 12 consecutive days.

Higher cases inevitably mean more hospitalisations and more deaths.

The most recent figures show that, on average, 894 people per day are now dying within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, up from 438 at the start of December.

The spike in cases since Christmas means that figure is almost certain to get worse before the most recent lockdown measures can start to have any effect, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland: Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control, no fire fighting missions undertaken today

The wildfire that engulfed the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border has been brought under control, while two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley near Nagalands Kohima, Ministry of Def...

Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Aj...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...

Bengal govt's decision to bring resolution against farm laws poll gimmick to fool masses: BJP

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Sunday called the TMC governments decision to bringa resolution against the new farm laws a poll gimmick to foolthe masses.The TMC, on the other hand, said that the BJPsconcern for farmers is fake as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021