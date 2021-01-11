Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK opens seven vaccination centres to boost COVID-19 immunisation drive

Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres on Monday, helping to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 shots that the government wants to deliver to all vulnerable people by mid-February.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 05:31 IST
UK opens seven vaccination centres to boost COVID-19 immunisation drive

Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres on Monday, helping to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 shots that the government wants to deliver to all vulnerable people by mid-February. The country, which was the first to approve vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Oxford-AstraZeneca, is currently immunising about 200,000 people a day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

It needs to boost that rate to 2 million a week to meet its target of vaccinating those in care homes, the over-70s, the clinically vulnerable with pre-existing conditions and health and social-care workers by February 15. Britain is battling surging infections but is pinning its hopes on rapid immunisation to enable life to start returning to some degree of normality by the spring.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out his COVID-19 immunisation plan - the biggest vaccination programme in British history - later on Monday. "The UK vaccine delivery plan will be the keystone of our exit out of the pandemic, but we all must continue to play our part by staying at home, following the rules and keeping hands, face, space at the forefront of our minds when out and about," he said in a statement.

More than 81,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the fifth-highest official death toll globally, and over 3 million people have tested positive. The centres include London's Nightingale field hospital, a soccer stadium in Bristol in the west, Epsom racecourse in the southeast and a tennis club in Manchester in the north, the government said.

Hundreds of additional doctors' surgeries and hospitals and some pharmacies will also start delivering shots this week, taking the total number of sites to 1,200, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil tops 1,000 daily average coronavirus deaths for the first time since Aug

Brazils weekly rolling average of deaths per day reached 1,111 cases on Sunday, surpassing 1,000 deaths for the first time since early August, according to a Reuters calculation.In the week ending Aug. 2, Brazil had registered 1,014 deaths ...

Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with bringing legislation to impeach President Donald Trump to the floor.Pelosi made the announcement in letter late Sunday to colleagues....

S.Korea reports 451 new coronavirus cases, first time under 500 since start of Dec -KDCA

South Korea reported 451 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, the first time the daily infections had dropped below 500 since the beginning of December last year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday.Of the...

China reports most COVID-19 cases since July 30 amid Hebei outbreak

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the countrys national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.Hebei accounted for 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021