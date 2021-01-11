Brazil to announce more efficacy data of Sinovac's vaccine

Brazil to announce more efficacy data of Sinovac's vaccineReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:20 IST
Brazilian biomedical center Butantan will announce the average efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine on Tuesday in a press conference, Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said in an interview to GloboNews TV.
The vaccine, by China's Sinovac Biotech, was 78% effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial with no severe COVID-19 cases, researchers said on Jan. 7. But they did not disclose full trial details including the average efficacy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
