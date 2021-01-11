Left Menu
BioNTech aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

11-01-2021
German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech, partner of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer , said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," BioNTech said in a presentation.

