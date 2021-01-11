Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling childrens disease this year.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:33 IST
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. The previous campaign took place last August — during a brief decline in fatalities and infections from the coronavirus — and included former Taliban strongholds bordering Afghanistan. This time, polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children across Pakistan while at the same time following social distancing measures and other precautions due to the coronavirus, said Zulfiqar Babakhel, a spokesman for the polio programme. Supplementary vitamin A drops will be given to “help build general immunity,'' he said, adding that the polio workers will don gloves and face masks and go house-to-house during the campaign.

There has lately been a steady increase in both fatalities from COVID-19 and the number of new infections in the country. Pakistan has registered more than 504,000 cases of the virus, including 10,676 deaths since the first infection was detected in February. On Monday, it reported 1,877 new cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. Pakistan had hoped to eliminate polio back in 2018, when only 12 cases were reported. But in the years since there has been an uptick in new cases.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the wild polio virus. Eradicating polio requires that more than 90 per cent of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization had initially aimed to wipe out polio by 2000, a deadline repeatedly pushed back and missed.

The Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them, as well as vaccination centers and health workers, claiming the anti-polio drive is part of an alleged Western conspiracy to sterilize children or collect intelligence.

These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ruse by the CIA in the hunt for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was killed by US commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion. In a decree, the pope form...

Virtual Conference acknowledging digital transformation

- GIC Global IT Commune 18th Edition on Driving Digital Transformation DDX powered by Uniken was held on 26th December 2020- Informative dialogue exchange on latest technology from a global perspective- Keynote address by NASSCOM leader- Ke...

BKU's Charuni among dozens booked over vandalism at Khattar's Karnal event

The Haryana Police Monday booked BKU Charuni leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and dozens of other protesters for rioting and damaging public property, a day after vandalism at the venue of a farmers event which was to be addressed by Chief Minis...

Lok Sabha Speaker addresses session of Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla addressed the participants at the Inaugural Session of the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs Sports, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021