IEA warns of post-pandemic emissions rebound

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that its early data suggested global emissions were set to rebound in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, agency chief Fatih Birol told reporters on Monday.

Birol added, however, that a new global political alignment on climate opens up new possibilities to tackle the climate challenge and that he was certain the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden would contribute to global net zero commitments.

