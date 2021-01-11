Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe bans traditional funerals to battle COVID-19 spike

Police have also banned public viewing of bodies and the tradition of having a corpse stay overnight in the familys home before burial.Police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlourhospital mortuary to the burial site, police spokesman Paul Nyathi said Monday in the state-run Herald newspaper.Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, initially recorded low numbers of COVID-19 but has recently experienced a spike in cases.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:02 IST
Zimbabwe bans traditional funerals to battle COVID-19 spike
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zimbabwe, battling a spike in new COVID-19 cases, has banned families from transporting their dead relatives between cities, as part of new measures stop traditional funeral rites that are believed to be increasing the spread of the disease.

The announcement stops the custom where families take the dead to their areas of birth for ceremonies and burial. Police have also banned public viewing of bodies and the tradition of having a corpse stay overnight in the family's home before burial.

"Police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlour/hospital mortuary to the burial site," police spokesman Paul Nyathi said Monday in the state-run Herald newspaper.

Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, initially recorded low numbers of COVID-19 but has recently experienced a spike in cases. There are fears that a new, more infectious variant of the virus arrived from South Africa when scores of thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa returned home for the festive season.

"The strain has been imported into Zimbabwe but we are in the process of conducting genetic sequencing to confirm this," ministry of health director for epidemiology and disease control Portia Manangazira said.

South Africa is currently battling a resurgence of the disease that is rapidly overwhelming its hospitals, health officials there report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement ...

PM Johnson says UK in 'race against time' as it faces worst weeks of pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain was in a race against time to rollout COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals run out of oxygen, with his top medical adviser saying the pandemics worst weeks were immin...

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Govt commits to reviving BSNL for public service support PSU

Five years ago, under Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BSNLs growth in income and ability to contain expenditure in salary, administrative, employee remuneration and other benefits, helped in growing EBITDA to Rs 3,855 crore in 2015-16 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021