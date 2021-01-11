U'khand reports 156 more positive cases for COVID-9

Uttarakhand's Covid tally rose to 93,777 on Monday with 156 more people testing positive while five more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 56 cases followed by Nainital (44), Haridwar (15), and Udham Singh Nagar (13), a state health department bulletin here said. Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,578, the bulletin said. A total of 88,196 infected people have recuperated, 1,250 have migrated out of the state and 2,753 are under treatment, it said.

