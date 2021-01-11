Left Menu
U'khand reports 156 more positive cases for COVID-9

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 56 cases followed by Nainital 44, Haridwar 15, and Udham Singh Nagar 13, a state health department bulletin here said. A total of 88,196 infected people have recuperated, 1,250 have migrated out of the state and 2,753 are under treatment, it said.

11-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's Covid tally rose to 93,777 on Monday with 156 more people testing positive while five more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 56 cases followed by Nainital (44), Haridwar (15), and Udham Singh Nagar (13), a state health department bulletin here said. Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,578, the bulletin said. A total of 88,196 infected people have recuperated, 1,250 have migrated out of the state and 2,753 are under treatment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

