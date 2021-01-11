Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:10 IST
Bengal reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallymounted to 5,61,321 on Monday as 612 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Sixteen more people, including a Kolkata Policepersonnel, succumbed to the infection, pushing the state'scoronavirus death toll to 9,957, it said.

As many as 939 more people have been cured of thedisease, taking the recovery rate among the coronaviruspatients in the state to 96.98 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at164, followed by North 24 Parganas (162), it said.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of freshfatalities at six, followed by two in South 24 Parganas andone each in Hooghly and Howrah districts, the bulletin said.

The state now has 7,538 active cases, while 5,43,826people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 74.64 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 23,313 in the last 24 hours, thebulletin said.

A 53-year-old police driver succumbed to the infectionduring the day, taking the coronavirus death toll in the forceto 22, a senior officer said.

Samar Kumar Ghosh, posted at the Headquarter Force,was deputed to Jorabagan police station, he said.

Over 3,400 policemen of the force have been afflictedwith the disease to date. Twenty-four of them are undergoingtreatment at present, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021