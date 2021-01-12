Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt places orders for over 6 cr doses of COVID vaccine from SII, Bharat Biotech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:02 IST
Govt places orders for over 6 cr doses of COVID vaccine from SII, Bharat Biotech

The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine from SII and Bharat Biotech for inoculating 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, together which will cost Rs 1,300 crore.

Sources said the government has placed an order to Bharat Biotech for 55 lakh doses costing Rs 162 crore.

The government placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 1.1 crore doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210, including the GST, and committed to buy 4.5 crore more by April, together amounting to over Rs 1,100 crore, sources said.

Dispatch of the vaccine is likely to start by early Tuesday morning, they said.

According to the order placed, each dose of Covishield has been priced at Rs 200 and with GST of Rs 10, it would cost Rs 210. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, issued the supply order on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

The first order of 1.1 crore doses will be worth Rs 231 crore, while the total amount, including the commitment for 4.5 crore doses, with the total estimated to reach Rs 1,176 crore at current rates, they said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

Interacting with state chief ministers, Modi underscored the enormity of what he described as the world's biggest vaccination exercise, which begins from January 16, saying over 30 crore citizens will get the jabs in the next few months in India against only 2.5 crore people vaccinated so far in over 50 countries in around a month.

The two already approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the country's needs, he said at the meeting held over video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out.

Besides the two vaccines -- Covishield developed by Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, four others are in the pipeline, Modi said, asserting that India's fight against the pandemic will enter a decisive stage with the vaccination roll-out.

More vaccines may be available when the exercise moves into the second round, he added.

The prime minister also sought to dispel concerns expressed by some opposition leaders and experts over the approval given to Covaxin without the availability of efficacy data, asserting that scientists have taken all precautions to provide citizens with effective vaccines.

The prime minister said he has been maintaining from the beginning that the scientific community will have the final word on the issue.

India's drug regulator has given nod to Covishield and Covaxin for the emergency use authorisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Civic officials to monitor meat shops; NDMC to start helpline

Meat shops in the city will be under the scanner of civic officials in view of the avian flu situation in Delhi, even as the north corporation has planned to start a helpline for people to report death of birds, officials said on Monday.Nor...

Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday FOURTH ROUND Cheltenham Town v Manchester City Bournemouth v Crawley Town Swansea City v Nottingham Forest Manchester United v Liverpool SouthamptonShrewsbury Town v Arsenal Barnsley...

Twitter tumbles as Trump ban puts social media in spotlight

Shares of Twitter Inc tumbled over 6 on Monday after its move to permanently suspend U.S. President Donald Trumps widely-followed account spurred concern among investors over the future regulation of social networks. Twitter said on Friday ...

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021