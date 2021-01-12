Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

"She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots," Watson Coleman's office said in a statement. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who has made COVID-19 pandemic a top priority, told reporters he was appalled that Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks while hunkered down even when others passed them out: "It's not a political issue.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:44 IST
U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A 75-year-old U.S. lawmaker on Monday said she had tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down to avoid a mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last week, saying she believed she was exposed while sheltering in place with maskless colleagues. U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement that a rapid test result came back positive and that she was awaiting the results of a more comprehensive test, noting that she had already received the first shot of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine.

Congress' attending physician said lawmakers who hid together for hours in a closed room to avoid Wednesday's mob may have been exposed to the coronavirus by an infected person. Some 200 people, including scores of House members, sheltered for hours in a closed room where a number of Republicans did not wear masks. "She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots," Watson Coleman's office said in a statement.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who has made COVID-19 pandemic a top priority, told reporters he was appalled that Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks while hunkered down even when others passed them out: "It's not a political issue. It's an issue of public safety." Health officials and experts have warned the attack will likely be a superspreader event, noting lawmakers were isolated for hours inside while a violent crowd of mostly maskless Trump supporters stormed inside in an unsuccessful bid to block lawmakers' certification of Biden's presidential win.

"You have to anticipate that this is another surge event," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield told McClatchy News on Friday. "These individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now. So I do think this is an event that will probably lead to a significant spreading event." "We're going to see chains of transmission come out of that kind of a gathering for sure," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told the CBS News program "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada will play in next months SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the countrys soccer governing body said on Monday. Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions Engl...

House will consider Trump impeachment Wednesday

Democrats say the House will consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call on Monday that member...

U.S. House likely to consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives expects to begin considering a second impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, a top Democrat said on Monday after the president was formally accused of inciting insurrection ahead of last weeks storming o...

Britain to tighten laws on imports linked to alleged Chinese human rights abuses- Telegraph

Britain will tighten the law on importing goods linked to alleged human rights abuses in China as ministers take a tougher stance on Beijing, The Telegraph reported on Monday.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday will make a statement i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021