Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

11:31 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,963 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

11:19 a.m.

Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and H S Prannoy, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, have again tested positive for the dreaded disease here ahead of the Thailand Open which began on Tuesday.

11:15 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death.

11:13 a.m.

India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, while the death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:49 a.m.

The government has committed to buy from the Serum Institute further 4.5 crore doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, at a price of Rs 200 per shot plus applicable taxes by April, in addition to a firm order given to the company for 1.1 crore doses.

10:33 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,47,402 with theaddition of 289 new cases, an official said on Tuesday.

10:30 a.m.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

10:23 a.m.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables from upscale venues of weddings and other functions in Mumbai, an official said.

10:09 a.m.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers associated with it.

9:44 a.m.

Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

9:09 a.m.

Mizoram reported six more COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 4,299, an official said.

8:33 a.m.

Facebook has announced that it would remove all the contents from its platform that contain the phrase ''stop the seal'', which is being used by the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump to allege election fraud.

7:13 a.m.

South Africa will close border posts with neighbouring countries for entry and departure as cases surge due to the new coronavirus variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

5:31 a.m.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India in the wee hours on Tuesday ahead of the January 16 nationwide inoculation drive launch, marking a decisive phase in anti-coronavirus fight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)