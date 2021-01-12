Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan reports two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 22 - a doctor in a hospital who was treating an infected patient, and a nurse who is the doctor's girlfriend. Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12, with the vast majority of infections in people coming to Taiwan from overseas.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:36 IST
Taiwan reports two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 22 - a doctor in a hospital who was treating an infected patient, and a nurse who is the doctor's girlfriend.

Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12, with the vast majority of infections in people coming to Taiwan from overseas. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread mask wearing. It has reported 839 cases, including seven deaths, with 101 in hospital being treated.

But Taiwan's government has watched nervously as imported cases rise, albeit at a far lower rate than in many other places, with December's domestic infection causing particular worry. "Of course, we really regret the hospital infection," Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters. "Our hospital control measures are extremely strict, but inevitably something may have been overlooked."

While the doctor had been treating a COVID-19 patient, his nurse girlfriend had not, Chen said. A total of 464 contacts at the hospital have been screened with all returning negative tests, while another 42 people were in the process of being tested, he said.

All hospital workers will be tested again within three days, Chen said. Taiwan has reported so few COVID-19 cases compared with many other places around the world that health officials hold news conferences to give details of every new infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

Indias army chief said on Tuesday he expected talks with China will lead to an amicable solution to the Himalayan border crisis which escalated after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed last year. General Manoj Mukund Naravane s...

SC seeks cooperation of farmers' unions, says ''those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws.

SC seeks cooperation of farmers unions, says those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee on farm laws....

Australia acting PM equates Capitol attack with BLM protests

Australias acting prime minister on Tuesday defended his comments comparing the attack on the US Capitol building with Black Lives Matter protests despite criticism from Indigenous and human rights groups.Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCor...

Indian-Americans helped Democrats win Georgia Senate race, says Impact

Asian Americans, including the rapidly growing Indian-American community in Georgia, played an important role in helping Democrats win the two crucial Senate races in the state, a political action group has claimed.The Indian American Impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021