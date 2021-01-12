Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Chennai on Tuesday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield', informed an official notification.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:09 IST
Chennai receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai on Tuesday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield', informed an official notification. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that 5.56 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been dispatched from Pune for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, the health secretary said, "5.56 lakh vaccine doses have been dispatched from Pune. The dispatch details of remaining 20,000 doses of COVAXIN are yet to be received." "Once it arrives at the state vaccine centre, we will be reinsuring that everything is in place. It will be distributed further to 10 regional centres and 51 walk-in coolers at the district level by today evening. Later, it will go to the actual vaccination site in cold boxes," TN Health Secretary added.

"We should encourage scientific temper and go by the experts. Information Education and Communication (IEC) material has also been provided at the vaccination centres," he added. Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, vaccine transportation has started from Pune to 13 locations across the country, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said 56.5 lakh doses of vaccines are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, from Pune. "Civil aviation sector launches yet another momentous mission. Vaccine movement starts. First two flights operated by SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha:Aurangabad civic body to inspect fire system at hospitals

Against the backdrop of theBhandara hospital fire tragedy in which ten newborns losttheir lives on January 9, the Aurangabad civic body willinspect all hospitals in the district to check theirpreparedness to meet any eventuality, an officia...

Movie theatres in Malaysia to close again as coronavirus cases rise

Movie theatres in Malaysia are set to shut down once again as the country is currently dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus. According to Variety, a nationwide state of emergency was announced early on Tuesday local time on behalf...

F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed

The start of the Formula One season has been delayed a week and will start in Bahrain after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed from March to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Australian race in Melbourne, initially set to o...

Nepal will not compromise on sovereign equality in its engagement with either India or China: PM Oli

Ahead of the Nepalese foreign ministers visit to New Delhi during which his talks are likely to be centered on the border row, Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his country will not compromise on sovereign equality in its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021