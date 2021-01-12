Left Menu
Bird flu confirmed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand on Tuesday confirmed bird flu as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have tested positive for bird flu.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand on Tuesday confirmed bird flu as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have tested positive for bird flu. An alert has been issued in the state following the confirmation of bird flu and the concerned authorities have been directed to take all precautions and steps for prevention of the virus. "Surveillance should be carried out strictly to check the spread," the government told officials.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said, "The state government has issued an alert in the state following the confirmation of bird flu in Uttarakhand." "Samples of crows found dead were sent to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Bhopal. We got a confirmation today that samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have been tested positive for avian influenza," the secretary added.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on the migratory birds and poultry farms. The Animal Husbandry Department has issued a notification to all the District Magistrates in the state to take necessary steps.

Till January 11, 2021, avian influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country. ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. (ANI)

