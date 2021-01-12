Bharat Biotech set to dispatch first consignment of Covaxin

Left Menu
Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrugController General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin,is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi InternationalAirport here on Tuesday evening, a senior official of theAirports cargo division said.Today we have received the first consignment ofvaccines from Serum Institute at Hyderabad airport.Wereceived 970 kgs of consignment from Serum Institute. Today in the evening the first consignment is goingout of Hyderabad....

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:39 IST
Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrugController General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin,is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi InternationalAirport here on Tuesday evening, a senior official of theAirports cargo division said.

''Today we have received the first consignment ofvaccines from Serum Institute at Hyderabad airport.Wereceived 970 kgs of consignment (from Serum Institute).'' ''Today in the evening the first consignment is goingout of Hyderabad.... (it is from ) Bharat Biotech. It is goingto 11 destinations,'' the official told reporters afterreceiving the first consignment of Covishield vaccines.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University andBritish-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by theSerum Institute of India (SII).

An email sent to Bharat Biotech about the deliveryschedule of Covaxin evoked a ''no comments'' response.

The vaccine programme in the country has started andthe airports cargo division is gearing up to meet thedemands as the city is the vaccine hub of the world, theofficial added.

Covaxin is being indigenously developedbyBharatBiotechin collaboration with the Indian Council ofMedical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology(NIV).

Theindigenous, inactivated vaccineis developed andmanufactured inBharatBiotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3)bio-containment facility, the firm had earlier said.PTI GDK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

