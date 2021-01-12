Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackson Mthembu in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the Presidency said the Minister took the test early on Monday after displaying some symptoms. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:02 IST
Jackson Mthembu in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Mthembu remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the Coronavirus a speedy recovery.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Presidency said the Minister took the test early on Monday after displaying some symptoms.

"As per the COVID-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu, as well as those who have come in contact with him, will immediately self-quarantine," read the statement.

Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week.

Last week, Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, as well as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo also tested positive for the virus.

Mthembu remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the Coronavirus a speedy recovery.

"We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask and practice physical distancing at all times," said Mthembu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spectrum auction: Telcos attend pre-bid conference; DoT asks cos to submit queries by Jan 15

Telecom firms like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday participated in pre-bid conference for spectrum auctions, as the telecom department asked telcos to submit written queries regarding the rules and processes by Janu...

Will ensure unorganised poultry players get insurance:Minister

Amid the poultry sector facingbird flu threat, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister SunilKedar on Tuesday said the government will soon take steps toensure that unorganised players engaged in poultry farming getinsurance cover.Talking to r...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused ...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021