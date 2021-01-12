Left Menu
Nigeria expects 20% of COVID-19 vaccines in donations -budget head

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:16 IST
Nigeria expects to receive donations of COVID-19 vaccine that will cover 20% of its population and then procure an additional 50% of its vaccine requirement to achieve herd immunity, the country's budget chief said on Tuesday.

The donations will include all types of vaccines, Ben Akabueze, director general of the Budget office told a virtual conference during the 2021 budget presentation.

