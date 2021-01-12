Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine may cost between Rs 200 to 295 in India: Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine may cost in the range of Rs 200 to 295 in India and two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:01 IST
COVID-19 vaccine may cost between Rs 200 to 295 in India: Health Ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine may cost in the range of Rs 200 to 295 in India and two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process. Asserting that the central government has been proactive and pre-emptive in addressing the needs of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, the Union Health Ministry said 54,72,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received till date at the vaccination stores across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhushan said all the preparedness are on track for COVID-19 vaccine roll out from January 16. "As early as May 2020, a task force was set up to encourage indigenous Research and Development in vaccines and developing pharmaceutical kits. Efforts of the Taskforce have borne fruit. National Expert Group in Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) was set up in August 2020, headed by Member (Health)," he said.

"A total of 110 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines are being procured from Pune-based drug firm Serum Institue of India (SII) at the cost of Rs 200 per dose. As many as 55 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine are being procured from Hyderabad-based drug firm Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), of which the cost of 38.5 lakhs doses of Covaxin is Rs 295 per dose. BBIL is providing 16.5 lakh doses of Covaxin free of cost to the central government as a special gesture and hence the cost of Covaxin is Rs 206 per dose," Bhushan added. He said 100 per cent doses will be received by January 14, 2021 in all states/UT.

"Till date, a total of 54,72,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received so far.100 per cent doses to be received by January 14, 2021 in all states/UT. When I said 100 per cent that means, 1 crore 10 lakhs doses from SII and 55 lakh doses from BBIL," he said. Speaking on the preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Bhushan said, "All preparations are on track for COVID-19 vaccine roll out from January 16. A total of 26 virtual meetings/training were held with states/UTs, 2,360 master trainers, 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators, 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have been trained so far."

The health secretary said it will be a sequential roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination as the vaccine will be available in a limited quantity. "In the first phase of vaccination, approximately 1 crore health care workers, approximately 2 crore front line workers and around 27 crore prioritized age-groups will be vaccinated. The cost of vaccination of health care workers and front line workers will be borne by central government solely," he said.

The inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior before and after one gets vaccinated, Bhushan added. There are four Gross Medical Store Depot (GMSDs) at Karnal in Haryana, Kolkata in West Bengal, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

"All states have at least one state-level regional temperature-controlled vaccine store. Uttar Pradesh has 9, Madhya Pradesh has 4, Gujarat has 4, Kerala has 3, J and K has 2, Karnataka has 2 and Rajasthan has 2 stores. These states will receive the vaccine from manufacturers and the government will be responsible to take it to cold chain," he said. Regarding the availability of the vaccine in the country Bhushan said, "Two vaccines namely Covishiled and Covaxin have received Zydus Cadila's phase II trials were completed on December 20. The third phase of the trials begins on January 21. Sputnik V's second phase trials are completed and the third trial ongoing. Gennova and Biological E vaccines Phase 1 trial are still going on and probably phase two trial will begin on March. Soon you will see that these vaccines will also get approval from DCGI for EUA."

Asked if the states and the beneficiaries will have a choice between Covaxin and Covishield, Bhushan said, "In many countries, more than one vaccine is being used. There is no such option available to any of the beneficiaries in these countries." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...

India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

Indias Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open....

Second U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A second Democratic U.S. lawmaker said she had tested positive for COVID-19 days after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear a face mask, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.Th...

Pak supports Afghan peace process; leadership should seize historic opportunity: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad would continue to support the peace process in Afghanistan, urging the Afghan leadership to seize this historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021