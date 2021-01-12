Gujarat sees 602 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries, 3 deaths

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally roseto 2,53,161 with the addition of 602 new cases on Tuesday, thestate health department said.

With three more deaths, the total number of fatalitiesin the state increased to 4,350, it said.

A total of 855 people were discharged during the day,taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,41,372, thedepartment said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rateof the state has improved to 95.34 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 7,439 active cases.

The health department did not share the data of thenew tests conducted in Gujarat for coronavirus detection andthe total number of samples tested so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,53,161, new cases 602, deaths 4,350, active cases7,439.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)