Mexico to conclude Sputnik vaccine approval process quickly
Mexico's health authorities will quickly conclude the approval process for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez-Gatell said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had instructed authorities to "proceed speedily" on the process and that health regulator COFEPRIS would very soon publish its decision.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:25 IST
Mexico's health authorities will quickly conclude the approval process for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez-Gatell said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had instructed authorities to "proceed speedily" on the process and that health regulator COFEPRIS would very soon publish its decision. Lopez-Gatell was speaking alongside Lopez Obrador, who hailed the Sputnik news. Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's coronavirus czar, said on Monday evening that Mexico was considering acquiring 24 million doses of Sputnik V.
The deputy minister also noted that Mexico could begin receiving its first batches of a coronavirus vaccine made by Chinese company CanSino Biologics in February. Lopez Obrador said his government aimed to conclude the vaccination of the country's health workers by the end of January.
Separately, Lopez Obrador said his government would not be reserving information on Mexico's vaccine contracts despite officials previously saying they would be withheld for five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022
Chinese regulators order Ant Group to rectify its businesses
Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing
Health News Roundup: Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022; U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus and more
Madhubani Medical College & Hospital – an excellent campus for healthcare and medical education has started admission for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Diploma in Nursing & Paramedical Science for Batch 2020-21