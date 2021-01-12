Motorcycling-Malaysian MotoGP testing cancelled due to pandemic
MotoGP's pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement. A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained on.Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:53 IST
MotoGP's pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday. The tests -- a shakedown and official session -- were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The emergency could last until Aug. 1. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement.
A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained on. The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on March 28.
