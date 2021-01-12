Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram will receive 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines in first phase: Health Secy

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:48 IST
Mizoram will receive 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines in first phase: Health Secy

Mizoram will receive 18,500COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase of vaccination drive, atop health department official said on Tuesday.

State Health secretary H. Lalengmawia told PTI that aconsignment of 18,500 doses of Covishield vaccinesmanufactured by Serum Institute of India will soon arrivein the state.

He said that 14,107 state healthcare workers and 314central healthcare workers, have been identified to receiveCOVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.

Collection of data for frontline workers like thepolice, defence and security personnel and sanitation workers,among others, is being undertaken.

The health secretary said that about 8,325 healthcareworkers will be vaccinated in the first phase as vaccines areto be given in two doses.

All the beneficiaries, who are registered in thedatabase, will receive COVID-19 vaccine one after another, hesaid.

Lalengmawia, who is also the chairman of the statetask force for COVID-19 vaccines, said that the stategovernment is fully prepared for the first phase ofvaccination drive.

He said that the state government has set up fourvaccination sites - Aizawl Civil Hospital, Lunglei CivilHospital, Kulikawn Sub-District Hospital and Urban PublicHealth Centre at ITI Veng in Aizawl, where the first roll-outof COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted on Saturday.

He further said that the state government has askedthe Centre to provide three additional temperature controlledvans apart from the existing nine to transport COVID-19vaccines within the state.

Lalengmawia on Tuesday convened a meeting of the statetask force for COVID-19 vaccine to review the preparedness.

The meeting said that 100 beneficiaries each will begiven vaccines in the four vaccination sites on the launchingday of the vaccines on Saturday.

The meeting also said that the Centre's operationguidelines will be strictly followed during the inoculationdrive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No threat to Haryana govt, say Haryana CM, Dy CM after meeting HM Amit Shah

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said there is no threat to the BJP-JJP coalition government and it will complete...

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021