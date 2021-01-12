Telangana receives 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine today

Left Menu
Telangana has received 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:11 IST
Dr.Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Telangana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana has received 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. "Today is a historical day in the history of modern medicine as we are able to come out with a vaccine within a span of 10 months. From the Government of India, our State Telangana has received 3.64 Lakh doses of Covishield Vaccine today," Dr.Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare speaking told ANI.

"We are going to preserve this Vaccine in the State Vaccine Store. Where it will be maintained at low temperatures. Today evening we are going to supply the vaccine to District Vaccine Stores, from there it will go to the cold chain points located in our all primary health Centre and community health centres," he said. "As we all know that there is the first phase, that is health care workers 3.10 lakh health care workers have been registered so far. We have arrangements for the launch of COVID-19 Vaccination program on the 16 January in 139 locations, among which two locations i.e Gandhi Hospital and Rural Health Centre, Narsingi where we have two-way communication, wherein our Honourable Prime Minister is going to interact with the Health Staff and also Beneficiaries who have received the Vaccine," Rao said.

He said, "Yesterday evening our Chief Minister of Telangana has reviewed the situation with all the State Officials including Chief Secretary has issued instructions. From Monday, the entire vaccine role out program will happen i.e 18 January. We are going to conduct a Vaccination program for 4 days in a week." Pradeep Panicker, CEO, Hyderabad Airport stated, "We have received the first consignment of Vaccine from Serum Institute at Hyderabad Airport and also today evening the first consignment of Bharat Biotech is going out of Hyderabad, it will be going to 11 destinations."

"So, the Vaccine program has started and we are happy to be a part of it. We are gearing ourselves to do significantly larger amounts of cargo for vaccines. Hyderabad has 1/3rd Vaccine Production capacity in the World. Hyderabad has a very big role to play for the vaccine all over the world. GMR Cargo is fully geared up for handling this cargo. Now 970 Kilogram has been received so far as the first assignment," The Hyderbad Airport CEO added. (ANI)

