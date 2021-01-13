Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:58 IST
Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Mumbai received over 1.39 lakhdoses ofthe Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from thePune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) early Wednesdaymorning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

This first batch of doses will be delivered across thecity at designated vaccination centers for the inoculationdrive set to begin on January 16, the BMC said in a statement.

The civic body said it received 1,39,500 doses of theCovishield vaccine from the SII around 5.30 am.

Health department staffers of the BMC brought thevaccines from neighbouring Pune under the security of twopolice vehicles, it said.

''The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility inF-South ward office situated in Parel,'' it stated.

The civic body has also created a centralised coldstorage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg.

Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have sofar registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials.

Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, state HealthMinister Rajesh Tope said in a release on Tuesday.

A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated againstCOVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of fivepersonnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to beinoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.

''The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internetand webcasting service has been made at all these centres,''Tope said in the release.

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19has been set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of theCovishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India onTuesday.

With the addition of 473 fresh cases on Tuesday,Mumbai's cumulative COVID-19 count has reached 2,99,796, whilethe death toll has gone up to 11,202, as per official figures.

PTI KKGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer

He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last years edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured i...

Corporate Executive Follows his Passion to Build a Thriving Music Career

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoirFrom working as a senior executive in global organizations like IBM and Accenture, to touring and performing across multiple countries and a plethora of cities, Ravi Viswathmula has successfully got back o...

Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

Japans government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.Japan has repeatedly...

California COVID surge shows signs of easing with hospitals strained to brink

Californias COVID-19 surge is showing signs of leveling off after besieging hospitals, emergency services and morgues for weeks, the states top health official said on Tuesday, as medical staffing continued to buckle under the strain. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021