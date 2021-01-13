FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Ireland, Germany and the United States will require some or all travellers to present negative coronavirus tests, while Canada's most populous province declared a state of emergency after experts projected a ten-fold increase in cases by mid-February. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Nearly half of the staff working in intensive care units in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. * The Dutch government said it would extend lockdown measures, including the closure of schools and shops, by at least three weeks.

* Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine by the end of the week. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, even as it looked set to extend a state of emergency to seven more prefectures. * China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures.

* Indonesian President Joko Widodo became the first person in the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, as the government launched an ambitious vaccination campaign. AMERICAS

* Former Bolivian President Evo Morales tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting treatment to combat symptoms. * Argentina successfully passed clinical trials for a hyperimmune serum to combat COVID-19 developed with antibodies from horses.

* Mexican health authorities will make a decision this week on whether to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after getting access to data on it. * The Trump administration moved on Tuesday to accelerate vaccinations of Americans against COVID-19, releasing the rest of the doses it had been keeping in reserve.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday along with lesser measures lasting until Jan. 24.

* Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe. * Two senior Malawian cabinet ministers and two other senior political figures died from COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4% in a late-stage trial in Brazil.

* Europe's drugs regulator will review the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University this month under an accelerated timeline. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains, as expectations that a vaccine will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus fuelled recovery hopes. * South Korea's unemployment rate surged to an 11-year high in December, while the number of employed plunged at the fastest rate in over two decades.

* The Bank of Japan will consider cutting its economic forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March as consumption takes a hit from a state of emergency measures. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

