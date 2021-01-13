Left Menu
102 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:54 IST
The number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has climbed to 102, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Till January 11, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 96.

On Wednesday, the ministry said, ''The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today.'' All these people were kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put in quarantine and comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said, adding the situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs, the ministry said.

Presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

