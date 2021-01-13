Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wariness in Indonesia as Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 jabs start

Indonesian doctors have suffered one of the world's highest death rates from the coronavirus, but that has not stopped some from voicing concerns over the vaccination campaign. Nearly 1.5 million health workers are first in line to be immunised in the world's fourth most populous country after it became the first outside China to start mass vaccinations with Chinese company Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:37 IST
Wariness in Indonesia as Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 jabs start
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian doctors have suffered one of the world's highest death rates from the coronavirus, but that has not stopped some from voicing concerns over the vaccination campaign.

Nearly 1.5 million health workers are first in line to be immunised in the world's fourth most populous country after it became the first outside China to start mass vaccinations with Chinese company Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac. "I'm not rejecting vaccines, I'm rejecting Sinovac's," said Yusdeny Lanasakti, an East Java doctor who is worried about the vaccine's efficacy.

The vaccine was 50.4% effective in a Brazilian trial, researchers said on Tuesday. Indonesia approved it for emergency use based on interim data showing 65.3% efficacy. Turkish researchers provided an interim figure of 91.25%. Sinovac did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Bambang Heriyanto, corporate secretary of Bio Farma, the Indonesian company involved in the trials, said the Brazilian data still topped the World Health Organization's benchmark of 50%, however. The Indonesian Medical Association, which says at least 259 Indonesian doctors died of COVID-19 by Saturday, is also encouraging use of the vaccine in the country of 270 million.

"We could reduce the high number of deaths among doctors and medical workers," said its head, Daeng M. Faqih. Indonesian doctors' deaths amount to more than a third of India's 736 such fatalities, but India has more than five times as many people, with six times as many virus deaths as the 24,434 recorded in Indonesia from 846,765 infections.

QUESTIONS Dominicus Husada, a pediatrician in East Java, told Reuters he was ready for vaccination but added, "There are a few aspects that have not been answered, like how long immunity lasts and how it lessens over time."

Doctors wanted more information to assuage concerns, said Tri Maharani, another East Java doctor, who has already had COVID-19 and so will not get the vaccine. Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia's Griffith University, added, "If there is doubt among health professionals, this means there are root issues."

These may include a strategy that is not optimal, or information supplied by the government that is not enough for professionals, particularly regarding benefits and risks, he added. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a senior health ministry official, said there would be no sanctions for doctors who refused vaccination, but urged medical workers not to be wary.

Most nurses are ready for vaccination, said Harif Fadhillah, who heads the Indonesian Nurses Association. Scepticism over vaccines is an additional challenge for Indonesia in its plan to inoculate more than 180 million people living across thousands of islands over the next 15 months.

A December poll showed just 37% of Indonesians were willing to be vaccinated while 40% would consider it and 17% refuse. Sinovac is Indonesia's biggest vaccine supplier, but it has also secured doses from AstraZeneca and some from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, which has shown efficacy of more than 95%.

To try to spur participation in the campaign, President Joko Widodo got the Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday. But Agnes Christie Supangkat, a doctor in Jakarta, the capital, said she was not convinced and would not be getting vaccinated.

"It seems it is being rushed to suppress the pandemic, but only a few trials have been done," she said. (Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in New Delhi; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Epic draw at SCG done with, injury-ravaged India aim to break into Australia's fortress at The Gabba

By Nidhima Taneja There have been injuries, banters and episodes of racial abuse -- from the hostile Aussie crowd -- that the visiting Indian team has had to face on their current tour of Australia. But this group of men has shown tremendou...

IMF approves $34.4 mln disbursement for Central African Republic

The International Monetary Funds IMF executive board approved a disbursement to Central African Republic of about 34.4 million after completing the first and second reviews of its 115 million loan program, the Fund said on Wednesday. The co...

Heavily guarded prosecutor takes on Italy's mob powerhouse

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italys most powerful mob group, the Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.The toe of Italys boot, Cala...

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021