Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deathsReuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:47 IST
Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.
The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and deaths to 24,951.
Also Read: Indonesia bans militant group Islamic Defenders Front
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia