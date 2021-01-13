Left Menu
REUTERS NEXT -DHL Express in 'good shape' to keep distributing vaccines, CEO says

DHL Express, subsidiary of Deutsche Post , is in good shape to continue distributing COVID-19 vaccines, its CEO John Pearson said on Tuesday.

DHL Express has supplied 10 European countries with COVID-19 vaccine, putting it in the forefront of efforts to roll out the shot from Pfizer and BioNTech that was the first to gain approval from regulators.

