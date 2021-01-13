Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Unilever is strongly encouraging its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as it is available to them, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Wednesday. "We will be strongly encouraging, not mandating," CEO Alan Jope said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:32 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Unilever is strongly encouraging its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as it is available to them, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We will be strongly encouraging, not mandating," CEO Alan Jope said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. "We will be doing what we can to make sure we create access to vaccines for the Unilever team, but we will do it in a very principled way. "I don't want any of my employees to be jumping the queue on frontline medical workers or vulnerable people."

Jope, whose company is one of Britain's biggest, said that for certain employees who decline the vaccine, rapid testing could be used to keep workplaces safe. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php (Additional reporting by Keith Weir in London, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 aircrafts

The Cabinet met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister in New Delhi on 13 January and has approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs. 45,696 Crore along with Design...

U.S. safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations i...

Maharashtra: Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane district

A 15-year-old girl has been rapedin Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR by threemen, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred at an isolated spot on Tuesdaylate night when the victim was chatting wi...

U.S. issues Iran sanctions on three individuals, 16 entities

The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and 16 entities, according to a posting on the Treasury web site on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021