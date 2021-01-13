Left Menu
Chandigarh records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:07 IST
Chandigarh records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Chandigarh's tally to 20,415 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 329, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 292 active cases in the city, the bulletin stated.

A total of 14 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,794, it said.

So far, a total of 1,96,211 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,74,856 have tested negative while reports of 136 were awaited, the bulletin said.

