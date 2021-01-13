Goa receives 2350 vials of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that the state received 2350 vials of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covisheild' ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

"Goa has received 2350 vials with 10 doses each, totaling 23500 shots of COVID-19 vaccine, today morning. The vaccines are being stored appropriately by the authorities, and would be distributed to all centres 24 hours prior to vaccination day." Sawant said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The first consignment containing vials of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Covisheild was dispatched from the Serum Institute of India in the early hours of Tuesday for 13 different locations across the country. (ANI)

