Turkey to begin countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday -minister

Turkey to begin countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday -ministerReuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:53 IST
Turkey will begin countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, starting with health workers, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday shortly after Sinovac's vaccine was granted emergency authorisation.
In brief remarks to reporters, Koca said he would get the vaccine later on Wednesday along with members of Turkey's advisory science council.
