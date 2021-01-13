Left Menu
Sikkim receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim on Wednesday received itsfirst batch of 1,250 vials of COVID-19 vaccine, a healthofficial said.

The vaccine has been stored in a walk-in cooler at thecold chain section in the STNM Hospital complex in Gangtok, hesaid.

The vaccination programme will begin on January 16 atthe STNM Hospital, and the district hospital of West Sikkim atGyalshing with the frontline health workers being the firstrecipients.

Meanwhile, the state reported eight new COVID-19 casesin the last 24 hours, following which the tally crossed the6,000-mark.

All the new cases were detected in the East Sikkimdistrict, he said.

There are 311 active cases in the state at present,while 95 others have migrated out and 5,469 patients haverecovered from the disease, the official said.

The death toll is at 129.

Sikkim has so far recorded 6,004 COVID-19 cases.

Altogether 377 samples were tested for COVID-19 in thelast 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 71,409.

