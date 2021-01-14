Left Menu
Colombia extends selective quarantine until the end of February

Following an increase in coronavirus infections, Colombia's capital Bogota has imposed a range of restrictions on mobility in the city, including strict two-week quarantines in many of its neighborhoods.

Updated: 14-01-2021 05:27 IST
Colombia will extend a so-called selective quarantine until the end of February, President Ivan Duque said in a nightly address on Wednesday. The Andean country began more than five months of lockdown in March to control the spread of coronavirus. It moved to a much-looser "selective" quarantine at the start of September, allowing dining at restaurants and international flights.

The selective quarantine was due to lift on Jan. 16, but will now run until Feb. 28, Duque said. A health state of emergency declared by the government is due to lift on the same day. Colombia has reported more than 1.83 million coronavirus infections, as well as 47,124 deaths from COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Mayors and governors will be able to impose restrictions on mobility as needed, Duque said, such as when occupation levels of intensive care units increases. Following an increase in coronavirus infections, Colombia's capital Bogota has imposed a range of restrictions on mobility in the city, including strict two-week quarantines in many of its neighborhoods.

