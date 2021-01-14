Indonesia reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Indonesia reports record daily rise in COVID-19 casesReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:39 IST
Indonesia reported on Thursday a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, with 11,557 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 869,600, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
It added 295 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25,246.
