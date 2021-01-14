Left Menu
Turkey starts vaccinations with China's Sinovac

14-01-2021
Turkey became the latest country to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme, starting with health care workers in hospitals across the country.

Thursday's start of the nationwide inoculation program came a day after Turkish authorities gave the go-ahead for the emergency use of the vaccine produced by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Turkeys health minister and members of the countrys scientific advisory council received the first shots live on television shortly after the regulator's approval.

People over the age of 65 will be the next in line to be administered the vaccine in two doses.

Turkey received a first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine, consisting of 3 million doses, last month. The country is scheduled to get a total of 50 million doses of the vaccine - although there is uncertainty over just how protective it is.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78 per cent effective at protecting against symptomatic illness - but this week they announced data showing overall, effectiveness is just over 50 per cent.

Researchers in Turkey and Indonesia had announced higher effectiveness rates but those studies were far too small to be conclusive. Global health authorities have said any vaccine that is at least 50 per cent effective would be useful.

