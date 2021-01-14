REUTERS NEXT-One-dose Sputnik V vaccine to have 73-85% efficacy - Russia fund chief

A one-dose course of Russia's Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19 will have an efficacy rate of 73-85%, the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund told Reuters on Thursday.

Authorities said on Monday that Russia would conduct a clinical trial of a one-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the drug go further.

