Pakistan sees biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,921.

The country also reported 46 more deaths, taking the coronavirus toll to 10,818.

The surge came as Sindh province reported 1,769 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

