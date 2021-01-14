Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT -Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief

Russia will submit a formal application to the European Union next month for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday. Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:20 IST
REUTERS NEXT -Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia will submit a formal application to the European Union next month for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. He said Sputnik V would be produced in seven countries. He added that regulators in nine countries are expected to approve the vaccine for domestic use this month. It has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and elsewhere.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures perk up with eye on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Bidens proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.The number of Americans filing for u...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.515 p.m.Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the co...

N.Korea stages military parade after rare party congress - Yonhap

North Korea appeared to have stage a military parade on Thursday - an event that would be closely watched by international observers for signs of new military technology - after wrapping up a rare ruling party congress, Yonhap news agency r...

Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels. He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.The minister said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021