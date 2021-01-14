Left Menu
Moscow says approval of non-Russian COVID-19 vaccines possible -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:18 IST
Moscow says approval of non-Russian COVID-19 vaccines possible -TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia could approve non-Russian vaccines against COVID-19, including the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, TASS cited the head of state healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor as saying on Thursday.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.

