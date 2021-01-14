Moscow says approval of non-Russian COVID-19 vaccines possible -TASS

Russia could approve non-Russian vaccines against COVID-19, including the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, TASS cited the head of state healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor as saying on Thursday.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)